Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 115e
Chapter 4, Problem 115e

Give the symbol of the element that has the
e. most metallic character in Group 2A (2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in Group 2A (2) of the periodic table. These are the alkaline earth metals: beryllium (Be), magnesium (Mg), calcium (Ca), strontium (Sr), barium (Ba), and radium (Ra).
Recall that metallic character increases as you move down a group in the periodic table. This is because atoms become larger, and the outermost electrons are farther from the nucleus, making them easier to lose.
Determine the element at the bottom of Group 2A (2), as it will have the most metallic character due to its position in the group.
The element with the most metallic character in Group 2A (2) is radium (Ra), as it is the last element in this group.
Write the symbol for radium, which is 'Ra'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
55s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Group 2A Elements

Group 2A, also known as the alkaline earth metals, includes elements like beryllium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium. These elements are characterized by having two electrons in their outermost shell, which they readily lose to form cations with a +2 charge. Understanding the properties of these elements is crucial for determining their metallic character.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:38
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2

Metallic Character

Metallic character refers to the tendency of an element to lose electrons and form positive ions, which is a defining trait of metals. This character increases down a group in the periodic table due to the increasing atomic size and decreasing ionization energy. Thus, elements lower in Group 2A exhibit more metallic properties compared to those higher up.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are patterns observed in the properties of elements across the periodic table, including atomic radius, electronegativity, and metallic character. As you move down a group, such as Group 2A, the metallic character increases due to the larger atomic size and lower ionization energies. Recognizing these trends is essential for predicting the behavior of elements in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:

h. 92

1243
views
Textbook Question

Why is the ionization energy of Ca higher than K, but lower than that of Mg?

2336
views
Textbook Question

Why is the ionization energy of Cl lower than F, but higher than that of S?

2352
views
Textbook Question

Give the symbol of the element that has the

a. largest atomic size in Group 1A (1)

1298
views
Textbook Question

Give the symbol of the element that has the

b. largest atomic size in Period 4

1250
views
Textbook Question

Give the symbol of the element that has the

e. least metallic character in Group 4A (14)

787
views