Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 98h

Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:
h. 92

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the name and symbol of the element with the atomic number 92. The atomic number represents the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, which uniquely identifies an element on the periodic table.
Step 2: Locate the element on the periodic table. Find the element with an atomic number of 92 by counting or referencing the periodic table.
Step 3: Identify the element. The element with atomic number 92 is uranium, which has the chemical symbol 'U'.
Step 4: Verify your answer. Double-check the periodic table to ensure that uranium corresponds to atomic number 92 and that its symbol is 'U'.
Step 5: Write the final answer. The name of the element is uranium, and its symbol is 'U'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number

The atomic number of an element is the number of protons found in the nucleus of its atoms. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position in the periodic table. For example, an atomic number of 92 corresponds to uranium, which has 92 protons.
Element Symbol

An element symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation used to represent a chemical element. These symbols are derived from the element's name, often in Latin or Greek. For instance, the symbol for uranium is 'U', which is derived from its name.
Periodic Table

The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements organized by increasing atomic number. It provides important information about the elements, including their symbols, atomic weights, and properties. Understanding the periodic table is essential for identifying elements based on their atomic numbers.
