For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.
a. <IMAGE>
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.
Why is the ionization energy of Ca higher than K, but lower than that of Mg?
Why is the ionization energy of Cl lower than F, but higher than that of S?
Give the symbol of the element that has the
e. most metallic character in Group 2A (2)