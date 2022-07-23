Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Chapter 4, Problem 73b

Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy

Step 1: Understand the concept of ionization energy. Ionization energy is the amount of energy required to remove an electron from a neutral atom in its gaseous state. It reflects how strongly an atom holds onto its electrons.
Step 2: Recall the periodic trend for ionization energy. Ionization energy increases across a period (left to right) on the periodic table because the number of protons in the nucleus increases, leading to a stronger attraction between the nucleus and the electrons. It decreases down a group because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus and experience more shielding from inner electrons.
Step 3: Locate nitrogen (N) and lithium (Li) on the periodic table. Nitrogen is in Group 15 (or 5A) and Period 2, while lithium is in Group 1 (or 1A) and Period 2. Both elements are in the same period, but nitrogen is farther to the right.
Step 4: Compare the ionization energies of nitrogen and lithium. Since nitrogen is farther to the right in the same period, it has a higher ionization energy than lithium due to its greater nuclear charge, which results in a stronger attraction to its electrons.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger ionization energy' is true based on the periodic trend and the positions of the elements on the periodic table.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic structure, including the number of protons and the distance of electrons from the nucleus. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period and decreases down a group in the periodic table.
Atomic Structure

Atomic structure refers to the arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom. The number of protons defines the element, while the arrangement of electrons in various energy levels affects properties like ionization energy. For example, nitrogen (N) has a higher atomic number than lithium (Li), which influences its ionization energy due to increased nuclear charge and electron shielding effects.
Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. For instance, ionization energy typically increases from left to right across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases from top to bottom in a group due to increased distance of the outer electrons from the nucleus. Understanding these trends is essential for predicting the behavior of elements.
