Chapter 4, Problem 66

Fill in the following blanks using larger or smaller, higher or lower. Mg has a _______ atomic size and a _______ ionization energy than Cs.

Step 1: Understand the periodic trends for atomic size. Atomic size increases as you move down a group in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added, making the atom larger. Conversely, atomic size decreases as you move across a period from left to right due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer to the nucleus.
Step 2: Compare the positions of Mg (magnesium) and Cs (cesium) on the periodic table. Mg is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) and Period 3, while Cs is in Group 1 (alkali metals) and Period 6. Since Cs is further down the periodic table, it has a larger atomic size than Mg.
Step 3: Understand the periodic trends for ionization energy. Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom. It decreases as you move down a group because the outermost electrons are farther from the nucleus and experience less electrostatic attraction. Ionization energy increases as you move across a period from left to right due to increasing nuclear charge.
Step 4: Compare the ionization energies of Mg and Cs. Since Mg is higher up in the periodic table and further to the right compared to Cs, Mg has a higher ionization energy than Cs.
Step 5: Fill in the blanks based on the analysis: Mg has a smaller atomic size and a higher ionization energy than Cs.

Atomic Size

Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost electron shell. Generally, atomic size increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, making atoms larger. In this context, magnesium (Mg) has a smaller atomic size compared to cesium (Cs) because it is located higher in the periodic table.
Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. This energy tends to increase across a period from left to right and decrease down a group. Therefore, magnesium has a higher ionization energy than cesium, as Mg is positioned higher in the periodic table, where atoms hold their electrons more tightly.
Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. Key trends include atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends helps predict the behavior of elements, such as why Mg has a smaller atomic size and higher ionization energy compared to Cs.
