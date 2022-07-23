Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 55c

Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the group number of calcium by locating it on the periodic table. Calcium (Ca) is in Group 2, which is also known as the alkaline earth metals.
Understand that the group number for main group elements corresponds to the number of valence electrons. Since calcium is in Group 2, it has 2 valence electrons.
To draw the Lewis symbol for calcium, start by writing the element symbol 'Ca' to represent the nucleus and inner electrons.
Place two dots around the symbol 'Ca' to represent the two valence electrons. These dots should be placed singly on two sides of the symbol, as electrons are added one at a time to each side before pairing.
Review the Lewis symbol to ensure it accurately reflects the two valence electrons of calcium and its position in Group 2 of the periodic table.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols, also known as Lewis dot diagrams, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots surrounding the element's symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other, as it shows the number of electrons available for bonding. For example, the Lewis symbol for calcium (Ca) would show two dots, indicating its two valence electrons.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and are crucial for chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element interacts with others, influencing its reactivity and the types of bonds it can form. Calcium, being in group 2 of the periodic table, has two valence electrons, which play a significant role in its ability to form ionic bonds.
Group Number in the Periodic Table

The group number in the periodic table indicates the column in which an element is located and reflects the number of valence electrons in its outer shell. Elements in the same group typically exhibit similar chemical properties due to their comparable electron configurations. Calcium is in group 2, which signifies that it has two valence electrons and shares characteristics with other alkaline earth metals.
