Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 54e
Chapter 4, Problem 54e

What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of barium on the periodic table. Barium (Ba) is located in Group 2, also known as the alkaline earth metals.
Understand that the group number corresponds to the number of valence electrons for elements in Groups 1 and 2. Since barium is in Group 2, it has 2 valence electrons.
Recall that valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost energy level of an atom. For barium, these electrons are in the 6s orbital.
Note that the number of valence electrons determines the chemical reactivity and bonding behavior of the element. Barium, with 2 valence electrons, tends to lose these electrons to form a +2 ion in chemical reactions.
Summarize: Barium is in Group 2 of the periodic table and has 2 valence electrons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Group Number

The group number in the periodic table indicates the column in which an element is located. Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties and have the same number of valence electrons. For example, barium is located in Group 2, which means it is an alkaline earth metal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element interacts with others. Barium, being in Group 2, has two valence electrons, which influences its reactivity and bonding behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1

Periodic Table

The periodic table is a systematic arrangement of elements based on their atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. It provides essential information about the elements, including their group numbers and valence electrons. Understanding the layout of the periodic table is crucial for predicting the behavior of elements like barium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Periodic Table: Classifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.

c. How are they different?

1473
views
Textbook Question

Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.

d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?

1883
views
Textbook Question

Indium consists of two isotopes, 11349In and 11549In. If the atomic mass for indium on the periodic table is 114.8, are there more atoms of 11349In or 11549In in a sample of indium?

1437
views
Textbook Question

Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:

c. calcium

1298
views
Textbook Question

Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:

e. gallium

1235
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the following blanks using larger or smaller, higher or lower. Mg has a _______ atomic size and a _______ ionization energy than Cs.

1376
views