Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
c. Which atoms have the same mass number?
d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons.
c. 4018Ar, 3917Cl
For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.
a. <IMAGE>
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.