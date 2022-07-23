Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 94d
Chapter 4, Problem 94d

Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The problem is asking about the relative masses of a proton and an electron. This involves knowledge of subatomic particles and their properties.
Recall the mass of a proton: A proton has a mass of approximately 1.67 × 10⁻²⁷ kg, which is significantly larger than the mass of an electron.
Recall the mass of an electron: An electron has a mass of approximately 9.11 × 10⁻³¹ kg, which is much smaller than the mass of a proton.
Compare the two masses: The mass of a proton is roughly 1836 times greater than the mass of an electron. This indicates that their masses are not similar.
Conclude the statement's validity: Based on the comparison, the statement 'The proton and the electron have about the same mass' is false.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
31s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass of Subatomic Particles

In atomic physics, the mass of subatomic particles is crucial for understanding their behavior. Protons, which are found in the nucleus of an atom, have a mass of approximately 1.67 x 10^-27 kg, while electrons, which orbit the nucleus, have a much smaller mass of about 9.11 x 10^-31 kg. This significant difference in mass affects the overall mass of an atom and its chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1

Charge of Subatomic Particles

Protons and electrons carry opposite electric charges, which is fundamental to the structure of atoms. Protons have a positive charge, while electrons have a negative charge. This charge difference leads to the electromagnetic force that holds electrons in orbit around the nucleus, balancing the atom's overall charge and contributing to its stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1

Atomic Structure

The atomic structure is the arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom. Understanding this structure is essential for grasping concepts in chemistry and physics, including how atoms interact in chemical reactions. The mass and charge of protons and electrons play a vital role in determining the atom's identity and its behavior in various contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips:

1146
views
Textbook Question

For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.

a. <IMAGE>

1791
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:

c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.

869
views
Textbook Question

Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:

h. 92

1243
views
Textbook Question

Why is the ionization energy of Ca higher than K, but lower than that of Mg?

2336
views
Textbook Question

Why is the ionization energy of Cl lower than F, but higher than that of S?

2352
views