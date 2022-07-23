Textbook Question
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons.
c. 4018Ar, 3917Cl
Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips:
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.
Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:
h. 92