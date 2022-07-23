Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
b. How did the results differ from what he expected?
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
c. Which atoms have the same mass number?
d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons.
c. 4018Ar, 3917Cl