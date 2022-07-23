Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
a. What atoms have the same number of protons?
d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons.
c. 4018Ar, 3917Cl
Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips: