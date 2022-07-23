Textbook Question
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
c. travels only a short distance in air
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
c. 6629Cu → 6630Zn + ?
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
d. ? → 23490Th + 42He
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e
Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:
d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n
Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.
1. activity
2. absorbed dose
3. biological damage
a. rad