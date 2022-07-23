Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
a. Si and Cl
a. Si and Cl
b. C and C
c. Na and Cl
Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. XCl3
b. Al2X3
b. X2SO3