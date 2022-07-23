Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 141a
Chapter 6, Problem 141a

Predict the shape and polarity of each of the following molecules, which have polar covalent bonds:
a. A central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the electron group geometry around the central atom. Since there are three bonded atoms and one lone pair, the total number of electron groups is 4. This corresponds to a tetrahedral electron group geometry.
Identify the molecular shape. With one lone pair and three bonded atoms, the molecular shape is trigonal pyramidal. Lone pairs repel bonded atoms more strongly, causing the bonded atoms to be pushed closer together.
Assess the bond polarity. Since the bonds are described as polar covalent, the bonded atoms have different electronegativities, resulting in partial charges on the bonds.
Evaluate the overall molecular polarity. Due to the asymmetrical shape (trigonal pyramidal), the dipole moments of the polar bonds do not cancel out, making the molecule polar.
Summarize: The molecule has a trigonal pyramidal shape and is polar due to its asymmetrical geometry and the presence of polar covalent bonds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. For example, a central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair adopts a trigonal pyramidal shape due to the repulsion between the lone pair and the bonded atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

Polarity of Molecules

Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, which is influenced by the presence of polar covalent bonds. A molecule is considered polar if it has a net dipole moment, resulting from an uneven distribution of electron density. In the case of a trigonal pyramidal molecule, the lone pair creates an area of negative charge, leading to a polar molecule with a distinct positive and negative end.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs surrounding a central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs, whether bonding or lone pairs, will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, thus determining the molecular shape. This theory helps explain why a central atom with three bonded atoms and one lone pair forms a trigonal pyramidal shape.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:

a. Si and Cl

1145
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:

b. C and C

776
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:

c. Na and Cl

2087
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:

a. XCl3

1100
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:

b. Al2X3

1136
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:

b. X2SO3

748
views