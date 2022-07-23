Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 135b
Problem 135b
Chapter 6, Problem 135b

Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
b. C and C

Determine the electronegativity values for both atoms involved in the bond. For carbon (C), the electronegativity is approximately 2.55.
Calculate the electronegativity difference by subtracting the smaller electronegativity value from the larger one. Since both atoms are carbon, the difference is |2.55 - 2.55| = 0.
Interpret the electronegativity difference: If the difference is 0, the bond is classified as a nonpolar covalent bond because the electrons are shared equally between the two atoms.
Conclude that the bond between two carbon atoms (C and C) is a nonpolar covalent bond due to the identical electronegativity values.
Remember that nonpolar covalent bonds occur when the electronegativity difference is less than 0.4, polar covalent bonds occur when the difference is between 0.4 and 1.7, and ionic bonds occur when the difference is greater than 1.7.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of bonds between atoms. The higher the electronegativity value, the stronger the atom's pull on electrons. This concept is essential for classifying bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic based on the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms.
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Bond Classification

Bonds can be classified into three main types based on electronegativity differences: nonpolar covalent bonds occur when the difference is less than 0.4, polar covalent bonds when the difference is between 0.4 and 1.7, and ionic bonds when the difference is greater than 1.7. This classification helps predict the properties of substances, such as solubility and conductivity, based on the nature of the bonds formed.
Classification of Matter

C-C Bond Characteristics

A bond between two carbon atoms (C-C) is a classic example of a nonpolar covalent bond. Since both atoms have the same electronegativity, they share electrons equally, resulting in no charge separation. Understanding this characteristic is crucial for analyzing molecular structures and predicting the behavior of organic compounds in various chemical reactions.
Phase C - Oxaloacetate Regeneration Example 3
