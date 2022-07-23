Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 70b
Chapter 7, Problem 70b

Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.

1
Understand the definitions of exothermic and endothermic processes: Exothermic processes release energy (usually in the form of heat) to the surroundings, while endothermic processes absorb energy from the surroundings.
Analyze the given scenario: The synthesis of proteins in the body involves the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids, which is a chemical reaction.
Recall that forming complex molecules (like proteins) from simpler ones (like amino acids) typically requires an input of energy to drive the reaction forward. This is because the process involves overcoming activation energy and creating higher-energy bonds.
Recognize that the energy required for protein synthesis in the body is often supplied by molecules like ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which provides the necessary energy input for the reaction.
Conclude that since the synthesis of proteins requires energy input, it is classified as an endothermic process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exothermic Reactions

Exothermic reactions are processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat, to their surroundings. This occurs when the total energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants, resulting in a net release of energy. Common examples include combustion and respiration, where energy is produced as a byproduct.
Endothermic Reactions

Endothermic reactions are processes that absorb energy from their surroundings, leading to a decrease in temperature in the environment. In these reactions, the total energy of the products is higher than that of the reactants, requiring an input of energy. Photosynthesis is a classic example, where plants absorb sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.
Protein Synthesis

Protein synthesis is the biological process through which cells generate new proteins, essential for various cellular functions. This process is endothermic, as it requires energy input, typically derived from ATP (adenosine triphosphate). During protein synthesis, amino acids are linked together in a specific sequence dictated by mRNA, forming polypeptides that fold into functional proteins.
