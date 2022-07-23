Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 69c
Chapter 7, Problem 69c

Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
c. The metabolism of glucose in the body provides energy.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of exothermic and endothermic processes: Exothermic processes release energy (usually in the form of heat) to the surroundings, while endothermic processes absorb energy from the surroundings.
Identify the type of reaction described in the problem. The metabolism of glucose in the body involves breaking down glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) through a series of chemical reactions to produce energy.
Recall that the energy released during glucose metabolism is used by the body for various functions, such as maintaining body temperature, muscle movement, and other cellular activities.
Recognize that the release of energy during glucose metabolism indicates that the process is exothermic, as energy is being transferred from the chemical bonds of glucose to the surroundings.
Classify the process as exothermic based on the observation that energy is released during the metabolism of glucose in the body.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exothermic Reactions

Exothermic reactions are chemical processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat, to their surroundings. This occurs when the total energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants, resulting in a net release of energy. A common example is combustion, where fuels react with oxygen to produce heat and light.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

Endothermic Reactions

Endothermic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, leading to a decrease in temperature in the immediate environment. In these reactions, the energy of the products is higher than that of the reactants, requiring an input of energy to proceed. Photosynthesis in plants is a classic example, as it absorbs sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:30
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

Metabolism of Glucose

The metabolism of glucose is a series of biochemical reactions that convert glucose into energy, primarily through cellular respiration. This process is exothermic, as it releases energy stored in glucose molecules, which is then used by cells for various functions. The overall reaction can be summarized as glucose reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide, water, and energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:07
Total Energy From Glucose Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw an energy diagram for an exothermic reaction.

2442
views
Textbook Question

What is measured by the heat of reaction?

2372
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:

b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.

1479
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:

b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.

1523
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:

a. CH4(g) + 2O2(g) \xrightarrow{∆} CO2(g) + 2H2O(g) + 802kJ

1861
views
Textbook Question

What is meant by the rate of a reaction?

2324
views