Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 Gases
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.8 GasesProblem 77b
Chapter 8, Problem 77b

A weather balloon is partially filled with helium to allow for expansion at high altitudes. At STP, a weather balloon is filled with enough helium to give a volume of 25.0 L. At an altitude of 30.0 km and –35 ⁰C, it has expanded to 2460 L. The increase in volume causes it to burst and a small parachute returns the instruments to Earth.
b. What is the final pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of the helium inside the balloon when it bursts?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values and the unknown: The problem provides the initial conditions (STP: standard temperature and pressure, 0 °C or 273.15 K, and 1 atm or 760 mmHg), the initial volume (25.0 L), the final volume (2460 L), and the final temperature (―35 °C or 238.15 K). The unknown is the final pressure in mmHg.
Use the combined gas law to relate the initial and final states of the gas. The combined gas law is: P1V1T1=P2V2T2, where P is pressure, V is volume, and T is temperature.
Rearrange the combined gas law to solve for the final pressure, P2: P2=P1V1T2V2T1.
Substitute the known values into the equation. Use P1=760 mmHg, V1=25.0 L, T1=273.15 K, V2=2460 L, and T2=238.15 K.
Perform the calculations step by step to determine the final pressure, P2, in mmHg. Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculation and that the final answer is expressed in mmHg.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is essential for understanding how gases behave under varying conditions, such as changes in volume and temperature, which is crucial for solving the problem of the weather balloon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law Concept 1

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is a reference point used in gas calculations, defined as 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere (101.3 kPa) of pressure. At STP, the behavior of gases can be predicted more easily, allowing for comparisons and calculations. Understanding STP is important for determining the initial conditions of the helium in the weather balloon before it ascends to higher altitudes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:33
Standard Temperature and Pressure Concept 1

Gas Expansion and Pressure Changes

As a gas expands, its pressure decreases if the temperature remains constant, according to Boyle's Law. In the context of the weather balloon, as it ascends to higher altitudes, the decrease in external pressure allows the helium to expand significantly. This concept is critical for calculating the final pressure of the gas inside the balloon when it bursts, as it directly relates to the volume change and the temperature at that altitude.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate if pressure increases, decreases, or stays the same in each of the following:

a.

784
views
Textbook Question

At a restaurant, a customer chokes on a piece of food. You put your arms around the person's waist and use your fists to push up on the person's abdomen, an action called the Heimlich maneuver.

b. Why does it cause the person to expel the food item from the airway?

764
views
Textbook Question

In 1783, Jacques Charles launched his first balloon filled with hydrogen gas, which he chose because it was lighter than air. If the balloon had a volume of 31 000 L, how many kilograms of hydrogen were needed to fill the balloon at STP?

<IMAGE>

941
views
Textbook Question

A mixture of nitrogen (N2) and helium has a volume of 250 mL at 30 °C and a total pressure of 745 mmHg.

a. If the partial pressure of helium is 32 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of the nitrogen?

1978
views
Textbook Question

What is the total pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of a gas mixture containing argon gas at 0.25 atm, helium gas at 350 mmHg, and nitrogen gas at 360 Torr?

813
views