Indicate if pressure increases, decreases, or stays the same in each of the following:
a.
At a restaurant, a customer chokes on a piece of food. You put your arms around the person's waist and use your fists to push up on the person's abdomen, an action called the Heimlich maneuver.
b. Why does it cause the person to expel the food item from the airway?
In 1783, Jacques Charles launched his first balloon filled with hydrogen gas, which he chose because it was lighter than air. If the balloon had a volume of 31 000 L, how many kilograms of hydrogen were needed to fill the balloon at STP?
<IMAGE>
A mixture of nitrogen (N2) and helium has a volume of 250 mL at 30 °C and a total pressure of 745 mmHg.
a. If the partial pressure of helium is 32 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of the nitrogen?
What is the total pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of a gas mixture containing argon gas at 0.25 atm, helium gas at 350 mmHg, and nitrogen gas at 360 Torr?