Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 Gases
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.8 GasesProblem 8d
Chapter 8, Problem 8d

On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?
d. Pa

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between mmHg and Pascals (Pa). The conversion factor is 1 mmHg = 133.322 Pa.
Step 2: Write the given pressure in mmHg, which is 467 mmHg.
Step 3: Set up the conversion equation using the conversion factor: \( P_{\text{Pa}} = P_{\text{mmHg}} \times 133.322 \).
Step 4: Substitute the given value of 467 mmHg into the equation: \( P_{\text{Pa}} = 467 \times 133.322 \).
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to calculate the pressure in Pascals (Pa).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atmospheric Pressure

Atmospheric pressure is the force exerted by the weight of air above a given point, typically measured in units such as mmHg, atm, or Pa. At sea level, standard atmospheric pressure is approximately 1013.25 mmHg. As altitude increases, such as on a climb up Mount Whitney, atmospheric pressure decreases due to the reduced weight of the air column above.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:54
Pressure Units Concept 2

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. In this context, converting pressure from mmHg to pascals (Pa) involves using the conversion factor where 1 mmHg is approximately equal to 133.322 Pa. Understanding how to perform these conversions is essential for accurately interpreting measurements in different contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Pascals (Pa)

The pascal (Pa) is the SI unit of pressure, defined as one newton per square meter. It is a standard unit used in scientific contexts to express pressure, stress, and tensile strength. Knowing how to express atmospheric pressure in pascals is important for scientific calculations and comparisons, especially in fields like meteorology and engineering.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A tank contains oxygen (O2) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units?

b. lb/in.2

1861
views
Textbook Question

A tank contains oxygen (O2) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units?

d. kPa

1092
views
Textbook Question

On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?

b. torr

1914
views
Textbook Question

Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:

a. The diaphragm contracts.

1485
views
Textbook Question

Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:

c. The pressure within the lungs is higher than that of the atmosphere.

1472
views
Textbook Question

A gas sample has a volume of 0.256 L with an unknown temperature. The same gas has a volume of 0.198 L when the temperature is 32 °C, with no change in the pressure or amount of gas. What was the initial temperature, in degrees Celsius, of the gas?

1054
views