Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 Gases
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.8 GasesProblem 8b
Chapter 8, Problem 8b

On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?
b. torr

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between mmHg and torr: By definition, 1 mmHg is equal to 1 torr. This means that the numerical value of pressure in mmHg is the same as the numerical value in torr.
Identify the given pressure: The problem states that the atmospheric pressure is 467 mmHg.
Apply the conversion factor: Since 1 mmHg = 1 torr, the pressure in torr is numerically the same as the pressure in mmHg.
State the result: The pressure in torr is equal to the given pressure in mmHg, which is 467 torr.
Conclude that no further calculations are necessary because the units are directly equivalent.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atmospheric Pressure

Atmospheric pressure is the force exerted by the weight of air above a given point, typically measured in units such as mmHg, torr, or pascals. At sea level, standard atmospheric pressure is approximately 760 mmHg. As altitude increases, such as on a climb up Mount Whitney, atmospheric pressure decreases due to the reduced weight of the air above.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:54
Pressure Units Concept 2

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. In this context, converting mmHg to torr involves recognizing that 1 mmHg is equivalent to 1 torr, making the conversion straightforward. Understanding unit conversion is essential for accurately interpreting and communicating measurements in different contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Torr

The torr is a unit of pressure defined as 1/760 of standard atmospheric pressure, equivalent to 1 mmHg. It is commonly used in scientific contexts, particularly in fields like meteorology and physics, to express low pressures. Knowing that 467 mmHg is equal to 467 torr simplifies the task of reporting pressure in different units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the kinetic molecular theory of gases to explain each of the following:

c. You can smell the odor of cooking onions from far away.

1045
views
Textbook Question

A tank contains oxygen (O2) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units?

b. lb/in.2

1861
views
Textbook Question

A tank contains oxygen (O2) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units?

d. kPa

1092
views
Textbook Question

On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?

d. Pa

830
views
Textbook Question

Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:

a. The diaphragm contracts.

1485
views
Textbook Question

Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:

c. The pressure within the lungs is higher than that of the atmosphere.

1472
views