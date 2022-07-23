Textbook Question
Identify the solute and the solvent in each solution composed of the following:
a. 10.0 g of NaCl and 100.0 g of H2O
Water is a polar solvent and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) is a nonpolar solvent. In which solvent is each of the following, which is found or used in the body, more likely to be soluble?
d. cholesterol (lipid), nonpolar
KF is a strong electrolyte, and HF is a weak electrolyte. How is the solution of KF different from that of HF?
Write a balanced equation for the dissociation of each of the following strong electrolytes in water:
d. Fe(NO3)3