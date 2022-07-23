An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl– and 15 mEq/L of HPO42–. If Na+ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na+ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:
c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. An unsaturated solution contains less solute than the maximum amount that can dissolve under the same conditions.
Identify the context: The problem mentions a uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney and states that this concentration does not cause gout. This implies that the uric acid is dissolved in the kidney fluid without forming crystals.
Relate the concentration to saturation: If the uric acid concentration does not cause gout, it suggests that the solution is not saturated with uric acid. In a saturated solution, excess uric acid would precipitate out, potentially leading to crystal formation and gout.
Conclude the type of solution: Since the uric acid concentration is below the level that would lead to precipitation, the solution is unsaturated.
Summarize the reasoning: Based on the given concentration and the absence of precipitation, the solution is unsaturated because it can still dissolve more uric acid without reaching saturation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Saturated Solution
A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. Beyond this point, any additional solute will not dissolve and will remain as a solid. In the context of uric acid, a saturated solution would indicate that the concentration of uric acid exceeds the solubility limit, potentially leading to conditions like gout.
Unsaturated Solution
An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than the maximum amount that can be dissolved in the solvent at a specific temperature and pressure. This means that more solute can still be added and dissolved. In the case of uric acid at a concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL, if this level is below the solubility limit, it would be classified as unsaturated, thus not causing gout.
Gout
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden and severe pain, redness, and swelling in the joints, often caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals. When uric acid levels in the blood exceed the solubility threshold, it can lead to crystal formation in joints, resulting in gout attacks. Understanding the relationship between uric acid concentration and its solubility is crucial for assessing the risk of developing gout.
