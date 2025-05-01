Multiple Choice
At the end of inspiration, the intrapulmonary pressure is equal to ____________.
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At the end of inspiration, the intrapulmonary pressure is equal to ____________.
When the volume of air in the lungs is the greatest:
Which muscle is likely to be contracting while blowing up a balloon?
Why does air rush into the lungs during an inhale or inspiration?
During expiration, which action contributes to the movement of air out of the lungs during eupnea, or quiet breathing?
Which muscle is used for inspiration during both eupnea and forced breathing?