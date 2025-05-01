Human Biology
Improve your experience by picking them
Atmospheric pressure.
Transpulmonary pressure.
Intrapleural pressure.
Both A & C are correct.
Master Muscles of Ventilation with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
Why does air rush into the lungs during an inhale or inspiration?
During expiration, which action contributes to the movement of air out of the lungs during eupnea, or quiet breathing?
When the volume of air in the lungs is the greatest:
Which muscle is used for inspiration during both eupnea and forced breathing?
Which muscle is likely to be contracting while blowing up a balloon?