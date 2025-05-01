Multiple Choice
Why does air rush into the lungs during an inhale or inspiration?
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The intrapulmonary pressure is equal to the atmospheric pressure.
The intrapulmonary pressure is at its maximum.
The intrapulmonary pressure is at its minimum.
The intrapulmonary pressure is equal to the intrapleural pressure.
During expiration, which action contributes to the movement of air out of the lungs during eupnea, or quiet breathing?
At the end of inspiration, the intrapulmonary pressure is equal to ____________.