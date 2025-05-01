Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.
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I & II.
II & III.
I & III.
I, II, & III.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.
Gastric juice is highly acidic. How is stomach tissue protected from this acid?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the small intestine?
I) The small intestine is divided into three main sections.
II) Much of the chemical digestion in the small intestine is performed by enzymes that are released by the gallbladder.
III) Brush border enzymes are attached to the microvilli.