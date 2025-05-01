Multiple Choice
Which if the following statements below correctly describes the role of the large intestine.
I) Digest carbohydrates with the brush border enzymes.
II) Absorb water, minerals, & vitamins.
III) Create feces.
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Which if the following statements below correctly describes the role of the large intestine.
I) Digest carbohydrates with the brush border enzymes.
II) Absorb water, minerals, & vitamins.
III) Create feces.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the small intestine?
I) The small intestine is divided into three main sections.
II) Much of the chemical digestion in the small intestine is performed by enzymes that are released by the gallbladder.
III) Brush border enzymes are attached to the microvilli.
Gastric juice is highly acidic. How is stomach tissue protected from this acid?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.