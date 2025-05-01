True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.
Mucous prevents gastric juice from being in direct contact with the tissue.
Gastric juice is secreted in its inactive form and only becomes active when it touches food.
Gastric pits also released bicarbonate to neutralize the acid.
Peristalsis mixes the gastric juice into the chyme before it has a chance to interact with the tissue.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the small intestine?
I) The small intestine is divided into three main sections.
II) Much of the chemical digestion in the small intestine is performed by enzymes that are released by the gallbladder.
III) Brush border enzymes are attached to the microvilli.