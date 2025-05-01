Multiple Choice
What amino acid sequence will be generated, based on the following mRNA codon sequence? 5′–AUG–UCU–UCG–UUA–UCC–UUG–3′
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What amino acid sequence will be generated, based on the following mRNA codon sequence? 5′–AUG–UCU–UCG–UUA–UCC–UUG–3′
Which of the following sequences of nucleotides are possible in the template strand of DNA that would code for the polypeptide sequence Phe–Leu–Ile–Val?
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?