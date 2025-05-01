Multiple Choice
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?
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Met-Arg-Glu-Arg-Glu-Arg.
Met-Glu-Arg-Arg-Glu-Leu.
Met-Ser-Leu-Ser-Leu-Ser.
Met-Ser-Ser-Leu-Ser-Leu.
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.