Multiple Choice
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?
4
views
5′–TTG–CTA–CAG–TAG–3′.
5′–AUG–CTG–CAG–TAT–3′.
3′–AAA–AAT–ATA–ACA–5′.
3′–AAA–GAA–TAA–CAA–5′.
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.