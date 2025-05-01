Multiple Choice
You cross a pea plant with yellow peas (Yy) and a pea plant with green peas. How many unique genotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring? How many unique phenotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring?
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You cross a pea plant with yellow peas (Yy) and a pea plant with green peas. How many unique genotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring? How many unique phenotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring?
Mendel crossed a pea plant with yellow peas with a pea plant with green peas. All of the offspring created from this cross has yellow peas. What must be true about the parent plants of this cross for this to occur?
In the study of genetics the offspring of the parental generation is referred to as the: