Multiple Choice
Mendel crossed a pea plant with yellow peas with a pea plant with green peas. All of the offspring created from this cross has yellow peas. What must be true about the parent plants of this cross for this to occur?
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2 unique genotypes; 2 unique phenotypes.
3 unique genotypes; 2 unique phenotypes.
2 unique genotypes; 1 unique phenotype.
1 unique genotype; 1 unique phenotype.
Mendel crossed a pea plant with yellow peas with a pea plant with green peas. All of the offspring created from this cross has yellow peas. What must be true about the parent plants of this cross for this to occur?