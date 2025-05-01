Multiple Choice
You cross a pea plant with yellow peas (Yy) and a pea plant with green peas. How many unique genotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring? How many unique phenotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring?
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The parent with green peas was heterozygous for pea color.
The parent with green peas was homozygous recessive for pea color.
The parent with yellow peas was heterozygous for pea color.
The parent with yellow peas was homozygous dominant for pea color.
A and C.
B and D.
You cross a pea plant with yellow peas (Yy) and a pea plant with green peas. How many unique genotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring? How many unique phenotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring?