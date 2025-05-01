When the pressure inside the ventricle causes the atrioventricular valve to close and the semilunar valve to open, which statement about the heart is true?
8. The Heart & Blood Vessels
Cardiac Cycle
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
You are listening to the heart through a stethoscope. When you hear the first heart sound, which of the following options correctly matches the structure to the pressure change that would be most responsible for producing that sound?4views
- Multiple Choice
Using a stethoscope, you listen to the heart of a patient in their early forties. You hear a clear 1st heart sound (lub), but the second heart sound is muffled and followed by a whooshing noise. What structure could be dysfunctional in this patient?4views
- Multiple Choice
During which phase or phases of the cardiac cycle does the ventricular pressure change the least?3views
- Multiple Choice
If the pressure in the ventricles is higher than in the atria, which of the following statements must be true?
I. The atrioventricular valves are closed.
II. The semilunar valves are open.
III. The ventricles are in systole.4views
- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Ventricular filling is defined as the period that the atria are in systole.4views
- Multiple Choice
What event immediately follows the closure of the atrioventricular valves and coincides with the onset of ventricular systole?4views
- Multiple Choice
For the atrioventricular valves to be open, the pressure in the ventricles must be:4views
- Multiple Choice
During which phase of the cardiac cycle do you hear the second heart sound?5views
- Multiple Choice
During which following phase (or phases) of the cardiac cycle is the blood volume in the ventricles constant?4views