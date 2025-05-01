If the pressure in the ventricles is higher than in the atria, which of the following statements must be true?
I. The atrioventricular valves are closed.
II. The semilunar valves are open.
III. The ventricles are in systole.
Ventricular filling.
Isometric contraction.
Isovolumetric relaxation.
Ventricular ejection.
If the pressure in the ventricles is higher than in the atria, which of the following statements must be true?
I. The atrioventricular valves are closed.
II. The semilunar valves are open.
III. The ventricles are in systole.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Ventricular filling is defined as the period that the atria are in systole.
Using a stethoscope, you listen to the heart of a patient in their early forties. You hear a clear 1st heart sound (lub), but the second heart sound is muffled and followed by a whooshing noise. What structure could be dysfunctional in this patient?
During which phase or phases of the cardiac cycle does the ventricular pressure change the least?
You are listening to the heart through a stethoscope. When you hear the first heart sound, which of the following options correctly matches the structure to the pressure change that would be most responsible for producing that sound?
When the pressure inside the ventricle causes the atrioventricular valve to close and the semilunar valve to open, which statement about the heart is true?
For the atrioventricular valves to be open, the pressure in the ventricles must be: