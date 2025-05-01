True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Ventricular filling is defined as the period that the atria are in systole.
Ventricles: pressure increasing.
Aorta: pressure decreasing.
Ventricles: pressure decreasing.
Atria: pressure increasing.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Ventricular filling is defined as the period that the atria are in systole.
Using a stethoscope, you listen to the heart of a patient in their early forties. You hear a clear 1st heart sound (lub), but the second heart sound is muffled and followed by a whooshing noise. What structure could be dysfunctional in this patient?
During which phase or phases of the cardiac cycle does the ventricular pressure change the least?
When the pressure inside the ventricle causes the atrioventricular valve to close and the semilunar valve to open, which statement about the heart is true?
For the atrioventricular valves to be open, the pressure in the ventricles must be:
What event immediately follows the closure of the atrioventricular valves and coincides with the onset of ventricular systole?