Multiple Choice
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
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Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify each expression.
Simplify each expression using the product rule if possible.
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
Simplify the expression.
Simplify each expression using the product rule if possible.