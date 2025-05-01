Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
aaa
1a\(\frac{1}{a}\)a1
a15a^{15}a15
1a15\(\frac{1}{a^{15}\)}a151
Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(415)3\(\left\)(4^{15}\(\right\))^3
(10026)0\(\left\)(100^{26}\(\right\))^0
(x2)4(x3)3\(\frac{(x^2)^4}{\left(x^3\right)^3}\)