Liberal Arts Math
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Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify each expression.
xy⋅3x2xy⋅3x^2
(−5a2)(3a8)(-5a^2)(3a^8)
(2s3t)(3s4t2)(2s^3 t)(3s^4 t^2)
Simplify the expression.
y27y9\(\frac{y^{27}\)}{y^9}
(−4t)0,t≠0(-4t)^0,t\(\ne\)0
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\(\frac{12b^{11}\)}{4b^7}
9x2y83xy2\(\frac{9x^2y^8}{3xy^2}\)
30x5y3z3−15x2y3z\(\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}\)