Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
−10-10
1010
10110^1
110\(\frac{1}{10}\)
Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify the expression.
(−4t)0,t≠0(-4t)^0,t\(\ne\)0
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\(\frac{12b^{11}\)}{4b^7}
9x2y83xy2\(\frac{9x^2y^8}{3xy^2}\)
30x5y3z3−15x2y3z\(\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}\)
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
y−8y^{-8}
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}
9z−69z^{-6}