Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
252^5
232^3
125\(\frac{1}{2^5}\)251
123\(\frac{1}{2^3}\)231
Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(415)3\(\left\)(4^{15}\(\right\))^3
(10026)0\(\left\)(100^{26}\(\right\))^0