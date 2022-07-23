Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.





If Pseudomonas bacteria are supplied with radioactively labeled cytosine, after a 24-hour incubation period this cytosine would most likely be found in the cells’

a. Carbohydrates.

b. DNA.

c. Lipids.

d. Water.

e. Proteins.