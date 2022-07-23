The atomic number of nitrogen is 7. Nitrogen-15 has a greater mass number than nitrogen-14 because the atomic nucleus of nitrogen-15 contains ________.
a) 7 neutrons.
b) 8 neutrons.
c) 8 protons.
d) 15 protons.
The atomic number of nitrogen is 7. Nitrogen-15 has a greater mass number than nitrogen-14 because the atomic nucleus of nitrogen-15 contains ________.
a) 7 neutrons.
b) 8 neutrons.
c) 8 protons.
d) 15 protons.
Radioactive isotopes are utilized for all of the following except:
a) Dating fossilized material of once living things.
b) Radiation treatment to slow or stop the development of cancer cells.
c) Labeling regions of the body with radioactivity for special imaging techniques.
d) All of the above.
The isotope Carbon-14 has a half-life of 5,730 years. How many years must pass for a sample of Carbon-14 to break down to ¼ of its original amount?
a) 5,730 years
b) 17,190
c) 11,460
d) 2,865
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.
Assume E. coli bacteria are grown in a nutrient medium containing the radioisotope 16N. After a 48-hour incubation period, the 16N would most likely be found in the E. coli’s
a. Carbohydrates.
b. Lipids.
c. Proteins.
d. Water.
e. None of the above
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.
If E. coli were grown in a medium containing the radioactive isotope 32P, the 32P would be found in all of the following molecules of the cell except
a. ATP.
b. Carbohydrates.
c. DNA.
d. Plasma membrane.
e. Complex lipids.
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. Isotopes are atoms with differing numbers of protons and the same number of neutrons.
b. A cation is a positive ion.
c. Redox reactions create ions.
d. Equal sharing of electrons leads to polar covalent bonds.
e. Ions are charged atoms.
f. CO2 is an inorganic molecule.
g. Isomers have the same molecular formula but different structures.
h. Adding a base to a solution will decrease the pH.
The notation 18O denotes a(n)
a. Isomer.
b. Isotope.
c. Dipole.
d. Ion.
e. Reaction.