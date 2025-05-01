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- Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin Review definitions21. Principles of Disease14 Terms
- Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin Review quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Immune Response Damage to the Host definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Immune Response Damage to the Host quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms definitions21. Principles of Disease12 Terms
- Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- 1) Hide Within Host Cells definitions21. Principles of Disease13 Terms
- 1) Hide Within Host Cells quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- 2) Avoiding Phagocytosis definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms