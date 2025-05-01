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- 2) Avoiding Phagocytosis quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- 3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- 3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- 4) Avoiding Complement System definitions21. Principles of Disease13 Terms
- 4) Avoiding Complement System quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- 5) Avoiding Antibodies definitions21. Principles of Disease14 Terms
- 5) Avoiding Antibodies quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Viruses Evade the Immune Response definitions21. Principles of Disease15 Terms
- Viruses Evade the Immune Response quiz21. Principles of Disease15 Terms