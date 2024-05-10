19. Innate Immunity
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
The alternative complement activation pathway involves ________________.
a. factors B, D, and P
b. the cleavage of C5 to form C9
c. binding to mannose sugar
d. recognition of antigens bound to specific antibodies
