Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:





1. ___ Goblet cell

2. ___ Lysozyme

3. ___ Stem cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland

6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell

7. ___ Eosinophil

8. ___ Alveolar macrophage

9. ___ Microglia

10. ___ Wandering macrophage









A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms

B. Phagocytic cell in lungs

C. Secretes sebum

D. Devours pathogens in epidermis

E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall

F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system

G. Generative cell with many types of offspring

H. Develops into formed elements of blood

I. Intercellular scavenger

J. Secretes mucus