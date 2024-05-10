Which line of defense first applies to each term?





1. ___ Inflammation

2. ___ Monocytes

3. ___ Lactoferrin

4. ___ Fever

5. ___ Dendritic cells

6. ___ Alpha interferon

7. ___ Mucous membrane of the digestive tract

8. ___ Neutrophils

9. ___ Epidermis

10. ___ Lysozyme

11. ___ Goblet cells

12. ___ Phagocytes

13. ___ Sebum

14. ___ T lymphocytes

15. ___ Antimicrobial peptides





A. First line of defense

B. Second line of defense

C. Third line of defense