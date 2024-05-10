19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
3:33 minutes
Problem 1.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which line of defense first applies to each term?
1. ___ Inflammation
2. ___ Monocytes
3. ___ Lactoferrin
4. ___ Fever
5. ___ Dendritic cells
6. ___ Alpha interferon
7. ___ Mucous membrane of the digestive tract
8. ___ Neutrophils
9. ___ Epidermis
10. ___ Lysozyme
11. ___ Goblet cells
12. ___ Phagocytes
13. ___ Sebum
14. ___ T lymphocytes
15. ___ Antimicrobial peptides
A. First line of defense
B. Second line of defense
C. Third line of defense
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice