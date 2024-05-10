19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to the Complement System
Problem 15.3a
The complement system involves _____________.
a. the production of antigens and antibodies
b. serum proteins involved in nonspecific defense
c. a set of genes that distinguish foreign cells from body cells
d. the elimination of undigested remnants of microorganisms
