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Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and PathogenesisProblem 18
Chapter 10, Problem 18

Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.
a. Fever
b. Confusion
c. Hypertension
d. Bradycardia
e. Decreased respiratory rate
f. Achiness

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1
Understand that endotoxic shock is caused by the release of endotoxins (lipopolysaccharides) from the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, which triggers a systemic inflammatory response.
Recall the common clinical features of endotoxic shock, which typically include fever due to the pyrogenic effect of endotoxins, confusion from impaired cerebral perfusion, and achiness as part of the systemic inflammatory response.
Recognize that endotoxic shock usually causes hypotension (low blood pressure) rather than hypertension, due to widespread vasodilation and increased vascular permeability.
Note that bradycardia (slow heart rate) and decreased respiratory rate are not typical features; instead, tachycardia (fast heart rate) and increased respiratory rate are more common as compensatory mechanisms.
Based on these points, identify the correct features of endotoxic shock from the options: fever, confusion, and achiness.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endotoxic Shock

Endotoxic shock is a severe systemic response to endotoxins, typically from Gram-negative bacterial infections. It triggers widespread inflammation, leading to symptoms like fever, hypotension, and organ dysfunction. Understanding this condition is crucial for recognizing its clinical features and managing septic patients.
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Clinical Features of Endotoxic Shock

Key symptoms of endotoxic shock include fever, confusion, hypotension (low blood pressure), tachycardia (rapid heart rate), and increased respiratory rate. These signs result from the body's inflammatory response and impaired tissue perfusion. Recognizing these features helps differentiate endotoxic shock from other shock types.
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Physiological Effects of Endotoxins

Endotoxins stimulate immune cells to release cytokines, causing vasodilation, increased vascular permeability, and decreased blood pressure. This leads to compensatory tachycardia and increased respiratory rate to maintain oxygen delivery. Understanding these effects explains why symptoms like hypertension, bradycardia, or decreased respiratory rate are not typical.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:

  • Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
  • Adhere to host tissues
  • Enter the host
  • Exit the host
  • Evade immune defenses
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Textbook Question

What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.

a. Droplet precautions

b. Standard precautions

c. BSL-4 precautions

d. Universal precautions

e. AFB precautions

f. Isolation practices

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Textbook Question

What BSL would an airborne pathogen that causes potentially deadly, but treatable, disease be placed into? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false regarding toxemia?

a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.

b. It is localized in the patient’s body.

c. It can be caused by endotoxins.

d. It can be caused by exotoxins.

e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.

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Textbook Question

What three main options can a pathogen pursue following adhesion?

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