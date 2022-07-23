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Chapter 10, Problem 18

Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.

a. Fever

b. Confusion

c. Hypertension

d. Bradycardia

e. Decreased respiratory rate

f. Achiness

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that endotoxic shock is caused by the release of endotoxins (lipopolysaccharides) from the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, which triggers a systemic inflammatory response. Recall the common clinical features of endotoxic shock, which typically include fever due to the pyrogenic effect of endotoxins, confusion from impaired cerebral perfusion, and achiness as part of the systemic inflammatory response. View full solution Recognize that endotoxic shock usually causes hypotension (low blood pressure) rather than hypertension, due to widespread vasodilation and increased vascular permeability. Note that bradycardia (slow heart rate) and decreased respiratory rate are not typical features; instead, tachycardia (fast heart rate) and increased respiratory rate are more common as compensatory mechanisms. Based on these points, identify the correct features of endotoxic shock from the options: fever, confusion, and achiness.

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