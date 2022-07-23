Textbook Question
Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
- Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
- Adhere to host tissues
- Enter the host
- Exit the host
- Evade immune defenses
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Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.
a. Droplet precautions
b. Standard precautions
c. BSL-4 precautions
d. Universal precautions
e. AFB precautions
f. Isolation practices
Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.
a. Fever
b. Confusion
c. Hypertension
d. Bradycardia
e. Decreased respiratory rate
f. Achiness