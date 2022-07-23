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Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and PathogenesisProblem 21
Chapter 10, Problem 21

What BSL would an airborne pathogen that causes potentially deadly, but treatable, disease be placed into? Explain your answer.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Biosafety Levels (BSL) classification, which ranges from BSL-1 to BSL-4, with increasing levels of containment and safety measures based on the pathogen's risk to humans and the environment.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of the pathogen in the problem: it is airborne, can cause potentially deadly disease, but the disease is treatable. Airborne transmission increases the risk of spread, and potential lethality requires higher containment.
Step 3: Recall that BSL-3 is typically assigned to pathogens that can be transmitted through the air and cause serious or potentially lethal disease, but for which treatments or vaccines may exist.
Step 4: Contrast this with BSL-4, which is reserved for pathogens that cause severe or fatal disease with no known treatment or vaccine, often requiring maximum containment.
Step 5: Conclude that the pathogen described fits the criteria for BSL-3 because it is airborne, potentially deadly, but treatable, thus requiring stringent containment but not the highest level.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biosafety Levels (BSL)

Biosafety Levels are a set of containment protocols used to classify laboratories based on the risk posed by the microorganisms they handle. They range from BSL-1 (lowest risk) to BSL-4 (highest risk), with each level requiring specific safety measures to protect personnel and the environment.
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Airborne Pathogens

Airborne pathogens are infectious agents that can be transmitted through the air via droplets or aerosols. Their ability to spread easily through inhalation increases the risk of infection, necessitating higher biosafety precautions to prevent laboratory-acquired infections.
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Disease Severity and Treatability in BSL Classification

The severity of the disease caused by a pathogen and the availability of effective treatments influence its BSL classification. Pathogens causing potentially deadly but treatable diseases typically require BSL-3 containment to ensure strict safety while allowing for medical intervention.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:

  • Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
  • Adhere to host tissues
  • Enter the host
  • Exit the host
  • Evade immune defenses
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Textbook Question

What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.

a. Droplet precautions

b. Standard precautions

c. BSL-4 precautions

d. Universal precautions

e. AFB precautions

f. Isolation practices

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.

a. Fever

b. Confusion

c. Hypertension

d. Bradycardia

e. Decreased respiratory rate

f. Achiness

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